Chicago candy store not so sweet on ICE

In Irving Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side, Katherine Anne Confections has been tantalizing customers with their "Peanut Butter Banana & Cherry Earl Grey Truffles" for two years.

What we know:

But now, it’s the sign on the door that reads, "EVERYONE IS WELCOME HERE EXCEPT FOR ICE" that has given this business newfound fame.

"I thought I was putting up a sign and just letting some people know they were welcome but the Tribune picked up the story and put up a picture of our sign in the Tribune, which was just wild!" said founder and CEO Katherine Duncan.

What Duncan didn’t expect was the online trolls who went after her for challenging the ongoing immigration actions in Chicago.

She also didn’t expect to learn she has a new fan in Springfield: Gov. JB Pritzker, who called her out while speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Pritzker told the crowd: "There’s a woman who just put a sign outside of her chocolate store in Chicago, and it says all are welcome but not ICE and what she’s trying to say, of course is that we don’t want a country where you’ve got people getting stopped and asked for proof of their citizenship because of the color of their skin."

The governor’s praise was consistent with many in the community, although Katherine has received some responses that have left her uncomfortable.

"We did get hate mail, which was definitely scary, but honestly the community came out to support us," said Duncan.

As for Pritzker, he said at the end of the day, customers are coming back not for the confections but for the messaging: "By the way, thank you people of Chicago…her business has gone up 20%!"