2 teens arrested, vehicles impounded after Chicago 'car caravan drifting event'

Two teenagers were arrested, and several vehicles impounded, after a "car caravan drifting event" took place across Chicago over the weekend.

According to 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea, Chicago police responded to multiple locations in the city on Saturday night regarding groups of cars driving in circles at "dangerous, high wastes of speed."

Around 11 p.m., a group of vehicles that broke off from the larger caravan blocked off the intersection of 103rd and California in the city's Beverly neighborhood and began drifting. Chicago police and Evergreen Park police responded to the scene and as the group fled the scene, they caused damage to several homes' front yards and Ridge Country Club.

Additionally, an unoccupied Evergreen Park police squad car was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles.

Following the incident, Chicago police arrested two teenagers, impounded several vehicles and issued citations.

Alderman O'Shea says the location of 103rd and California where the drifting event took place was not set beforehand, and that Chicago police are reviewing surveillance video to identify other vehicles involved.

The investigation is ongoing.