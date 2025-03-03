2 injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side; citations pending

The Brief A black SUV ran a red light on Stony Island, resulting in a collision with a blue pickup truck at the 75th Street intersection. Two people sustained minor injuries: a woman from the SUV and the pickup truck's driver, both taken to U of C in fair and good condition, respectively. Chicago police said citations are pending following the early Monday morning crash.



Two people were injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Monday.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 12:37 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Stony Island.

A black SUV was headed north on Stony Island when it failed to stop at a red traffic signal. When it entered the intersection, a blue pickup truck, which was heading east on 75th Street, struck the SUV.

The man who was driving the black SUV was not injured and refused EMS. A woman who was a passenger in the black SUV sustained a minor injury and was taken to U of C in fair condition.

The man who was driving the pickup truck suffered a minor injury to his forehead and was taken to U of C in good condition.

What's next:

Chicago police said citations are pending.