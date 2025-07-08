Chicago carjacking: 14-year-old charged in Edgewater attack

The Brief A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a violent carjacking last month on Chicago’s North Side. Police say the teen used a firearm to rob a 39-year-old man of his vehicle and belongings on June 10 in the 1700 block of West Peterson Avenue, causing serious injuries. He faces felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery.



A 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery following a violent carjacking last month on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

The teen was arrested by the Citywide Vehicular Hijacking Team on Monday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

According to police, he was identified as one of the offenders who used a gun to steal a vehicle and personal belongings from a 39-year-old man on June 10 in the 1700 block of West Peterson Avenue.

Authorities said the teen also seriously injured the victim during the incident. He was charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.

No further details were immediately available.