Chicago carjacking suspect leads Illinois State Police on chase across several expressways

There was a crazy scene on multiple interstates Wednesday afternoon as Illinois State Police pursued a car wanted in connection to a carjacking in Chicago.

The pursuit ended on Interstate 55 and Interstate 80, but started near Interstate 94 and 75th Street.

The driver fled, and ISP pursued.

The chase continued for 45 minutes on I-80 and I-294, and then finally on southbound I-55.

At times, speeds were thought to be close to 100 mph.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Shorewood police were listening and realized the chase was coming their way, so they were prepared.

Shorewood officers deployed spike strips seconds before the offending vehicle drove over them.

Advertisement

The driver was taken into custody.