Chicago carjacking suspect leads Illinois State Police on chase across several expressways

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Carjacking suspect leads Illinois police on chase across several expressways

A carjacking suspect lead Illinois State Police on chase across several Chicago area expressways Wednesday afternoon. FOX 32's Elizabeth Matthews has the details.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - There was a crazy scene on multiple interstates Wednesday afternoon as Illinois State Police pursued a car wanted in connection to a carjacking in Chicago.

The pursuit ended on Interstate 55 and Interstate 80, but started near Interstate 94 and 75th Street.

The driver fled, and ISP pursued.

The chase continued for 45 minutes on I-80 and I-294, and then finally on southbound I-55.

At times, speeds were thought to be close to 100 mph.

Shorewood police were listening and realized the chase was coming their way, so they were prepared.

Shorewood officers deployed spike strips seconds before the offending vehicle drove over them.

The driver was taken into custody. 