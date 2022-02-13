Chicago Carjackings: 11 victims in just two weeks

Chicago police are warning residents that there have been 11 carjackings in just two weeks.

Chicago police said the carjackings have happened at all times of the day and night in the Englewood, Armour Square, Chinatown, Bridgeport and Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

In all incidents, the carjackers approach the victims and take their money, belongings and cars.

The crimes have happened at these locations and times:

5700 Block of South Justine Street in Englewood on January 29 at 1:15 a.m.

200 Block of West 28th Place in Armour Square on January 30 at 1:13 p.m.

500 Block of West 24th Place in Chinatown on January 30 between 1:00 and 1:20 p.m.

500 Block of West 24th Place in Chinatown on January 31 at 3:21 a.m.

3300 Block of South Parnell Avenue in Bridgeport on January 31 at 5:55 a.m.

300 Block of West 30th Street in Armour Square on January 31 at 6:00 a.m.

200 Block of West 23rd Place in Chinatown on February 4 at 5:25 a.m.

900 Block of West 50th Street in Back of the Yards on February 9 at 6:39 p.m.

2900 Block of South Normal Avenue in Bridgeport on February 9 between the hours of 7:35 and 7:45 p.m.

2300 Block of South Wentworth in Armour Square on February 12 at 12:18 p.m.

5400 Block of South Loomis Blvd. in Back of the Yards on February 12 at 12:46 p.m.

