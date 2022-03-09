Chicago carjackings: 17-year-old strikes police car while fleeing from cops

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking after multiple carjackings in January and February, Chicago police said.

According to police, the teen was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of North Sacramento. Police identified him as the person who committed armed carjackings on the Near West Side and in Montclare.

The teen is accused of carjacking a 40-year-old man on Jan. 23 in the 1500 block of West Madison, 40 and 44-year-old men on Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of West Adams, and a 48-year-old man in the 6400 block of West Fullerton on Feb. 23.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The offender was seen inside a stolen vehicle, which he used to strike an officer’s car while attempting to flee, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the boy was then placed into custody, police said. Counterfeit currency was also recovered.

The teen was charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of resisting, obstructing a peace officer, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one felony count of forgery.

The boy is due in juvenile court on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.