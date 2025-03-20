Boy, 15, charged in pair of Chicago carjackings 1 hour apart

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with two armed carjackings on Chicago’s Southwest Side in January. He allegedly stole cars from two men at gunpoint within an hour on Jan. 20. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.



A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with two armed carjackings last January on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Pair of Chicago carjackings

The backstory:

The teen allegedly stole a car from a 50-year-old man on Jan. 20 at 4:48 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Kenton Avenue, police said. Roughly an hour later, the 15-year-old carjacked a 40-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4400 block of West 77th Place.

The teen was arrested Wednesday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the 3300 block of West 79th Street. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The 15-year-old has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

No further information was provided.