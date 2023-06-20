Chicago launches $5M cash assistance program for survivors of gender-based violence

Chicago has announced the launch of a new cash assistance program aimed at supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking.

The $5 million fund is specifically designed to aid individuals who reside in Chicago and have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The program will provide cash assistance to cover emergency expenses such as child care, transportation, and medical needs.

Applications for the program will remain open throughout the year, with over five-thousand payments available to eligible survivors.