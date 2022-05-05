Site of Chicago's first casino to be announced by city officials

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders will announce their selection for the site of Chicago's first casino on Thursday.

A news conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. and will be streamed in the media player above.

Every indication is that the Bally's site near Chicago Avenue and the Chicago River remains the clear front runner.

Bally's, which operates more than a dozen casinos in the United States, proposed to spend more than $1.5 billion to build a casino and entertainment complex on a site that currently holds the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Center.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The city is also considering proposals from Hard Rock and Rivers Casinos, but after a consultant claimed in March that Bally's could generate the most revenue, it's been apparent that City Hall's leaning that way.

If the mayor does choose Bally's, at least two nearby aldermen vow to fight it on the council floor.

The three finalists vying for Chicago’s only casino license propose to offer between 2,600 and 3,400 slot machines and about 170 table games.

Advertisement

Each also promises live entertainment venues, a new hotel, and up to eight restaurants.