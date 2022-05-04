Lightfoot could announce pick for Chicago casino site as soon as Thursday: sources

The Vice Chairman of the City Council's Casino Committee is calling for the casino project to move ahead quickly, despite fierce opposition from the neighborhood groups.

Sources at City Hall told FOX 32 Chicago that Mayor Lori Lightfoot could announce her pick for a casino site as soon as Thursday.

The mayor's office said "no comment" when asked about the announcement.

More casino-related meetings were held Wednesday, and every indication is that the Bally's site near Chicago Avenue and the Chicago River remains the clear front runner — as many expect the mayor to reveal her choice very soon.

"I do anticipate the CFO and the mayor to make an announcement of what they're going to see, but I haven't heard anything definitive on that," said Ald. Jason Ervin (28th Ward).

Bally's, which operates more than a dozen casinos in the United States, proposed to spend more than $1.5 billion to build a casino and entertainment complex on a site that currently holds the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Center.

The city is also considering proposals from Hard Rock and Rivers Casinos, but after a consultant claimed in March that Bally's could generate the most revenue, it's been apparent that city hall's leaning that way.

If the mayor does choose Bally's, at least two nearby aldermen vow to fight it on the council floor.