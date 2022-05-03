Report: Lightfoot has chosen the developer for new Chicago casino — here's where it'd be located

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is about to name her choice of a site and a developer for a big Chicago casino, according to a report.

The Sun-Times says the mayor will give the nod to Bally's to build near Chicago and Halsted — currently the site of the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Center.

It's been apparent since at least March that Mayor Lightfoot favors the Bally's site, not least because the company's promising to make an upfront payment to the city and is the only one of three proposed developers willing to commit now to union representation of its future employees.

FOX 32 Political Editor Mike Flannery recently asked the chairman of the City Council's special casino committee if Bally's has always had the "in."

"I don't wanna be – show my cards so to speak. I don't believe at this point there is a front-runner. There's so many different variables that each presenter has, and, location, location, location," said 44th ward Alderman Tom Tunney, the chairman of the City Council’s special casino committee.

A City Council member whose ward borders the Bally's site says he spent last weekend reading a voluminous number of objections to that as a casino site.

"81 pages of opposition statements, all kinds of reasons that people have communicated to us through their neighborhood associations. It's a very strong tidal wave of opposition from local residents to the site at Chicago and Halsted," 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said.