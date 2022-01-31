FanDuel, Chicago's United Center announce plans for sportsbook lounge

Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena.

The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. It would bring sports wagering inside the home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Plans for the FanDuel Sportsbook at the United Center include a two-story venue adjacent to the arena’s atrium. It would be equipped with state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology, the announcement said.

"FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center," said Howard Pizer, executive vice president and CEO of the joint venture. The lounge "is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other."

While awaiting approval of the sportsbook from the Illinois Gaming Board, the United Center and FanDuel will develop a non-wagering space adjacent to the United Center atrium that will have FanDuel branding and allow fans to watch live sports action while attending United Center events.