Chicago CBP seizes fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, Ivermectin pills

A stash of counterfeit COVID vaccination cards and fake Ivermectin pills was seized by US customs agents at O’Hare Airport.

The shipment of fake cards was headed from China to Seagraves, Texas and Houston.

While the cards closely resembled ones distributed by the Center for Disease and Control, they were deemed fradulent due to their low-quality appearance and other discrepancies. Agents seized 41 fake cards in total that were disguised as greeting cards and PVC sleeves.

"Our CBP officers continue the fight against these crooks who are using this pandemic to make a profit by selling these fraudulent documents," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. "I’m very proud that our officers are able to intercept these dangerous shipments and keep our communities safe."

A package from China claimed it held decorative beads but actually contained a bottle of 100 tablets of fake Ivermectin. A second package sent from Mexico also contained misbranded 32 Ivermectin tablets and 40 Hydoxycholorquine pills.

The drug shipments were headed to Atlanta and St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

The FBI says creating, buying or selling fake vaccination cards is illegal and could result in fines or prison time. But with more public places requiring proof of vaccination, including now the United Center, health professionals say the fake cards put everyone in danger.

The American Medical Association has called for the "immediate end" of using Ivermectin to treat COVID patients.

Enough people are taking the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID that the FDA, the AMA and several other medical associations are issuing louder warnings against it. The main reason: doctors say it's designed to treat parasites in animals, not viruses in humans, and can be dangerous, even deadly for humans.