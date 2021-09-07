Chicago CBP seizes fake COVID-19 vaccination cards with misspelled words

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago said they seized 19 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards arriving from China.

The Border Patrol said its agents flagged the latest suspicious shipment due to the cards appearing fraudulent, low quality and containing misspelled words, according to a news release.

"Counterfeiters are savvy and follow trends in consumer demand, including the high demand for vaccination cards during the pandemic," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. "Every officer in the Chicago Field Office is committed to protecting the lives and welfare of every community."

Image from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The package of cards was headed to a residence in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

The CBP has seized thousands of counterfeit vaccination cards across the country.