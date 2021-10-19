Chicago celebrates Sky's WNBA championship title

The fans crowding Jay Pritzker Pavilion were more than ready to celebrate a first ever WNBA championship for the Chicago Sky.

"Thank you for allowing us the opportunity and sticking with us through this year to play for you, in front of you, you guys were electric," said star player Candace Parker.

Starting with a parade from Wintrust Arena to a rally in Millennium Park, the city put on a party for the team. It was a moment Parker dreamed of, growing up in Naperville watching the Chicago Bulls get to celebrate.

On Tuesday, it was the women's turn after Parker returned to Chicago to bring home a championship.

These players say they were more than a team, they are a family, and they had some big love for their extended family of Chicago.

"Yo! I want to give a major shout out to the city of Chicago for taking us in, for taking me in," said series MVP Kaleah Copper.

In the crowd there were young fans looking up to their role models as well as longtime fans who longed to see a woman's sport in the spotlight.

The girl's basketball team from Whitney Young High School made their own Sky t-shirts for the celebration.

Tanila Marshall described it as, "amazing, it's just amazing to see them. I'm so happy."

The Sky players are their idols.

Marshall caught a ball thrown into the crowd by a Sky center, taking home a priceless memory while the whole city got to witness a history making championship.