Chicago charter school strike reaches day 5, negotiations stalled

Negotiations between two Chicago charter schools and their teachers and staff are at a standstill.

As of Friday, the strike has been going on for five days.

Now, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is asking BMO Bank to get involved, as they say the bank is closely tied with Instituto del Progreso Latino.

The CTU says 25% of Instituto's budget is spent on rent and management fees for a building that CTU says Instituto owns and was paid for with public funding.