Chicago chefs rally to support flood-ravaged region in Italy

Chicago's top Italian chefs and restaurants are joining forces to show support for farmers in a flood-ravaged region of Northern Italy.

In collaboration with "Chicago Chef's Cook," they are working together to aid in the recovery of agriculture in the affected area.

Starting from Thursday and continuing until Monday, they have organized a series of dining experiences at over a dozen restaurants across Chicago.

The devastating floods struck the eastern side of the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy last month, causing destruction and claiming lives. In an effort to contribute to the recovery efforts, these esteemed chefs and restaurants are hosting chef's tables and offering group dining packages.

For more information about the schedule of chef's tables and group dining packages, please visit Chicago Chefs Cook's Facebook page and Instagram.