Chicago Children's Advocacy Center gets $1M to expand facility

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin set aside $1 million for the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center to renovate and expand their facility.

He wants to better meet the needs of child victims and witnesses of violence.

The funds will also expand the center's capacity to provide mental health services.

"If we are going to bring peace to our neighborhoods, we have got to bring peace to our families," Durbin said. "We have to make sure that there is a positive environment in the homes that children grow up in. We also have to give kids hope for the future."

In the past several years, the need for mental health services for children has increased significantly.