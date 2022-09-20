Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post

Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter.

An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people.

A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital has not received any threats but is monitoring the situation.

The hospital has moved a transgender youth support group from in-person meetings to online.