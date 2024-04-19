Chicago chiropractor convicted of health care fraud totaling $1.3 million

A chiropractor in Chicago has been convicted of fraudulent federal health care charges following a two-week trial.

Clarence Brown III, the owner of Dr. CB3 Wellness, Inc. and Apex Integrated Medical Center, Ltd. in Chicago was convicted April 12 on all nine counts of health care fraud against him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Each of the nine counts is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Brown reportedly submitted fake claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois from 2016 to 2020 about health care services that were not actually provided to patients.

Some of his claims were for services provided when Brown was not in Illinois, officials say.

Brown created medical documents to support his fake claims and billed BCBS $1.3 million for the services provided to two families, according to prosecutors.

He later received $750,000 from the insurance provider for the false claims.

Brown is expected to be sentenced on July 23, 2024.