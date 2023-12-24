'We want to make them smile': Chicago church helps migrants celebrate Christmas

The holiday season looks different this year for most Central and South American asylum seekers in Chicago.

One church on the Northwest Side wanted to make sure celebrations were kicked off right.

During a time of uncertainty, a parish in Belmont-Cragin had a goal for Saturday night – to enlighten the Christmas spirit for more than 250 migrants.

"We want to make them smile. We want to do something different for them," said Barbara Maldonado.

Maldonado knows what it’s like to immigrate to the United States.

She and her family came from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

St Genevieve-St Stanislaus Bishop And Martyr Parish helped her in her time of need.

"They have been coming from different places. They have suffered through a journey to be here. It’s hard. Some of them have cried," said Maldonado. "So, we want to do something different."

On the migrants' wish lists are clothes, gifts, and a warm meal.

The church granted those wishes, and families indulged in familiar food like rice and beans and American favorites like burgers and nachos.

It was a chance to sit together and let smiles and laughter take over.

"We want to make them happy for at least one day," said Maldonado.

The parishioners stacked gifts, brought in a silly clown, hung the pinatas, and set up carnival games, all in the spirit of Christmas.