Man fatally shot after argument turns violent on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed following an argument in Park Manor Saturday morning.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument with another male in the 7400 block of South State Street at 4:30 a.m.

Police said the offender pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The offender then fled northbound in an SUV.

The victim was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.