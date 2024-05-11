Man fatally shot after argument turns violent on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed following an argument in Park Manor Saturday morning.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument with another male in the 7400 block of South State Street at 4:30 a.m.
Police said the offender pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The offender then fled northbound in an SUV.
The victim was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.