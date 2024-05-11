Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot after argument turns violent on Chicago's South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 11, 2024 9:40am CDT
Park Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed following an argument in Park Manor Saturday morning. 

The victim, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument with another male in the 7400 block of South State Street at 4:30 a.m. 

Police said the offender pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The offender then fled northbound in an SUV. 

The victim was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 