Chicago citizens hold rally against police torture, wrongful convictions

A group of people rallied outside the Cook County Criminal Courts building on Monday against police torture and wrongful convictions.

The rally was made up of exonerated police torture survivors, people who have had their sentences commuted and family members and friends of those who say they've been wrongly convicted.

They say torture and forced confessions by Chicago police are still happening and it's time to end the practice.

"Long ago, in the 80’s, Jon Burge the police commander of CPD, he had just come back from Vietnam where he’d learned advanced torture techniques that he sadly used on Chicago citizens," a rally speaker said. "He taught other police officers how to systemically torture people into giving confessions to crimes that they did not commit. Now that ain’t right."

The group wants States Attorney Kim Foxx, Mayor Lori Lighftoot and Gov. JB Pritzker to intervene and pardon all known torture survivors.