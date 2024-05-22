Chicago City Council votes to keep ShotSpotter, dealing symbolic defeat to Johnson

In a closely watched vote, the Chicago City Council decided on Wednesday to maintain the controversial gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, dealing a significant symbolic blow to Mayor Brandon Johnson. The ordinance passed with 34 votes, despite ongoing confusion over its implications and legal enforceability.

Mayor Johnson had been pushing to phase out ShotSpotter, arguing it was not effective and that the funds could be better used elsewhere. However, the council’s vote reflects a divided opinion on the technology’s value and future in Chicago.

Aldermen on both sides of the debate voiced their positions passionately. Ald. Monique Scott expressed strong support for ShotSpotter, citing a recent incident in her ward where the system detected 90 shots fired by six shooters, but no residents called the police.

"This is something my community needs," Scott said. "There were 90 shots, six shooters. Not one person called the police. So this is safe for the DNC, but not for my constituents."

Scott’s reference pointed to Mayor Johnson’s deal with ShotSpotter to keep the system operational through the Democratic National Convention (DNC) later this year, after which it would be phased out. However, today’s vote signals the council’s support for continuing the use of ShotSpotter beyond the DNC.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling has also publicly supported ShotSpotter, emphasizing its role in aiding police response to gunfire incidents. Ald. Jason Ervin, who was among those calling for a delay in the vote, expressed confusion about the ordinance’s specifics.

"We as a body can do some things, but ultimately enforcement and execution of things is not with this body, but with the executive branch," Ervin said.

The next steps remain uncertain as city officials and legal experts sort through the ramifications of the vote. For now, ShotSpotter remains in use.