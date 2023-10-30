Chicago's City Hall acts to relocate migrants amid looming cold weather

As the weather takes a cooler turn, there's a growing sense of urgency at Chicago's City Hall to move thousands of recently arrived migrants from police stations into shelters. One of the city's latest proposals for migrant housing is the iconic Marina Towers in River North.

Furthermore, on Monday, a plan for a South Side encampment received approval from a committee and is now set to be presented before the full City Council. This proposed "winterized tent city" would be situated at 115th and Halsted.

Although the Housing and Real Estate Committee approved the purchase of the land, local residents have expressed their concerns since the idea was first proposed last month. Notably, the site is also earmarked for development next fall as part of a mixed-use housing complex known as the Morgan Park Commons. The "Far South Side Community Development Corporation" has received assurances from the city that construction on their project will still commence next year, even if the site temporarily serves as a migrant encampment this winter.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez from the 25th Ward emphasized the importance of this temporary use in light of the need to save lives in Chicago's challenging winter conditions.

"We hope this will be a temporary use so that we can make sure that we save lives. With the Chicago weather, we have minors in police stations and in the streets. This is an emergency response as we await for a more adequate response from the federal government. We are thankful for Chicagoans, we are thankful for the people in the 21st Ward for working with us," said Sigcho-Lopez.

The full City Council is slated to vote on the land purchase on Wednesday.

At the same time, the city is exploring the possibility of converting "The Hotel Chicago" within the Marina City complex into migrant housing, potentially providing shelter for over a thousand migrants.