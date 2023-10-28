Chicago clothing store targeted by thieves in crash-and-grab burglary

Chicago police are investigating after a group of people drove an SUV into a Wicker Park clothing store and made off with merchandise early Saturday morning.

About 4:57 a.m., someone drove a white Jeep through the front door of Urban Jungle, 1369 North Milwaukee Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

After the Jeep crashed into the store, the driver exited the SUV and four other suspects entered the business through the damaged entrance and stole merchandise before fleeing.

Police said the suspects got into two awaiting vehicles and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspects left the crash Jeep inside the business.

(Urban Chicago / Instagram)

In a post on Instagram, the business said they still planned to open Saturday despite the damage.

"Unfortunately with all ongoing crime this week, to no surprise we woke up this morning to a Jeep in our store. We are in the process of cleaning up and still plan on being open! We appreciate the community for reaching out and showing out," the post said.

No one is currently in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.