Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine targets Biden's fundraiser, demands action on Gaza conflict

President Joe Biden visited Chicago Wednesday afternoon for a campaign fundraiser, causing street closures and an increased police presence downtown.

A large pro-Palestinian protest also took place in downtown Chicago. The demonstration started at Michigan and Ida B Wells.

While President Biden's exact fundraising location for Wednesday night has not been disclosed, the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine planned to rally a crowd to protest his appearance.

They are demanding that Biden encourage Israel to accept a ceasefire agreement and to stop their invasion of Rafah, which is located in the Gaza Strip.

The organization that put together Wednesday's protest is the same group that plans to march during the DNC this summer.

"He is responsible for the 35,000 Palestinians, who have been killed by Israel. He can turn that faucet of weapons and money off immediately. He can stop this thing. He could have stopped it in October," said Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesman for the Coalition for Justice in Palestine. "In this case, we want to get sight and sound of whatever building he is trying to raise his millions from, along with the other Democratic Party people there who are also complicit in genocide."

The president's visit comes as the U.S. recently paused a shipment of bombs to Israel amid concerns over a full-scale attack on Rafah.