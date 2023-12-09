Chicago coalition calls for increased investment in protections for low-income residents

A Chicago coalition is calling on city, state, and federal leaders to invest more in homeowner protections.

Low-income seniors are often challenged with living in deteriorating conditions because they can't afford the necessary repairs on their homes.

Officials say many times, seniors will sell their longtime properties under market value which diminishes generational wealth, especially on Chicago's south and west sides.

"I could’ve made the wrong decision by selling my home, but H.O.M.E. saved me,"

Seniors in need can seek assistance through the program H.O.M.E. Chicago. Their website is HomeSeniors.org.