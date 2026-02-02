Chicago committee to consider changes to curfew ordinance targeting teen gatherings

The Brief A Chicago City Council committee could vote Tuesday on changes to the city’s curfew ordinance. The proposal allows police to issue "time and place" orders banning minors from gathering in public spaces with notice. Youth advocates and the mayor have raised concerns about civil rights and effectiveness.



A Chicago City Council committee is set to take up a proposed change to the city’s curfew ordinance that would give police new authority to restrict where minors can gather, a move drawing criticism from youth advocates and concerns from the mayor.

What we know:

City leaders are weighing a proposal that could change how Chicago enforces its curfew laws for minors.

Under Ald. Brian Hopkins’ proposed "snap curfew" ordinance, police would be allowed to issue a "time and place" order that bans minors from gathering in specific public spaces. The order would require 12 hours’ notice before taking effect.

The ordinance is expected to go before the City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.

Supporters say the measure is aimed at addressing recent incidents of teen violence, including a shooting during the city’s Christmas tree lighting where multiple people were shot and one teenager was killed.

The other side:

Some community groups say the proposal unfairly targets young people and misses the bigger picture.

On Monday, FOX Chicago spoke with Maria Paula DeGillo from Communities United, an organization that works with teenagers and helps them build job skills after high school. She said the ordinance discriminates against young people for simply existing and does not address the root causes of violence and trauma.

"If you want the violence to stop, it's really about the investment in young folks. It's about investing in their mental health. It's investing in their resources that support them so that they have something else to do that is positive," DeGillo said. "And it's coming from young people themselves and they think that's going to get to the root cause of the issue and if you give them mental health resources, if you give them jobs all year round, that can curve a lot of those issues."

Mayor Brandon Johnson has previously said he opposes the proposal, citing concerns about potential civil rights violations and giving police too much authority.

What we don't know:

FOX Chicago reached out to Ald. Hopkins’ office to ask about potential changes to the ordinance and whether there are enough votes for a veto-proof majority. As of now, there has been no response.

What's next:

Communities United says several of the teenagers they work with plan to speak against the ordinance in front of city leaders on Tuesday.

The Public Safety Committee will take up the proposal first, with the possibility of it moving to a full City Council vote at a later date.