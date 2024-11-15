Chicago community leaders voice concerns about proposed CPD budget

Community leaders are voicing their concerns about the proposed budget for the Chicago Police Department.

Superintendent Larry Snelling outlined plans to increase funding for SWAT teams, expand the use of the department's marine and helicopter units and allocate resources to fill vacant armed officer positions, among other initiatives.

On Friday, opponents of the proposed funding increases held a rally, speaking out against directing more money to the police department. Many called for alternative investments in community programs and resources.

"With the way the budget is going and how much money is being put into policing is ridiculous," said Jasmine Smith, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. "They have the number one budget in the City Council. The police made $2 billion and y'all want to give them more money or y'all want to take cuts from the budget in places and areas we as the community need the most."

Some community leaders believe more funding should go toward areas of human services, such as housing, employment and healthcare.