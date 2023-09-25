Chicago community raises money for beloved street vendor robbed at gunpoint

One Chicago community is stepping up to help out a popular street vendor who was robbed on the South Side last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon at the corner of 91st Street and Houston Avenue.

Elotero Ruben ‘Pepe’ Olivares was selling treats, as he does daily, when a suspect approached him and stole $2,000 before shooting at him.

Luckily, no one was struck by gunfire and Pepe's cart was unharmed.

The suspect, who is not in custody, took Pepe's earnings for the day, plus money for rent and bills.

"He was trying to unpack his stuff when someone came from behind him and put a gun to his side, and they were basically asking him to give him all his money. The three customers that were there, one of them ran, the other two didn’t know what to do so they froze," said a Skyart employee who was translating for Pepe. "This is his work, this is his passion, so he would die on this corner if he had to."

An employee at Skyart started a GoFundMe account for Pepe and as of now, it has raised $8,000.

Pepe did not work Monday and said it would be a few weeks until he is comfortable going back to work.

He and the Skyart, where he stands in front of, are calling for more security after this incident.