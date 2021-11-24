Chicago community still searching for missing 15-year-old girls from same high school

Families and friends are asking for help in finding two 15-year-old girls who have not been seen since last Friday at their school on Chicago's North Side.

The families of Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia Deleon were canvassing the area near Lincoln and Foster on Wednesday, handing out fliers to the public.

The girls were last seen Friday morning outside Amundsen High School, where both are students.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Tuesday, the principal sent a letter home to parents saying that the disappearance does not seem to be connected to the school and is not a safety issue for other students.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police.