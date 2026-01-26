Chicago weather: Bitter cold shuts down schools with snow chances ahead

The Brief Chicago stays locked in deep cold, with highs struggling to reach 10 degrees today. Wind chills remain dangerous, and subfreezing temperatures persist through midweek. Lake-effect snow is possible late Friday into Saturday, with disruptive impacts possible.



Chicago will remain below freezing for the rest of the month — at least. Shades of cold weather are featured once again this week with the coldest air likely today.

What we know:

Highs won’t even reach 10 degrees, despite the fact skies will clear for some sunshine. Wind chills will be cold enough to warrant the cold weather advisory until noon.

Several Chicago-area schools have announced closures Monday. Tap here for a full list.

Tonight, cloud cover will move in with a chance for a few flurries. Temperatures will actually rise overnight into the teens.

What's next:

Tomorrow’s temperatures, however, will go nowhere, staying in the upper teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect similar conditions on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures stuck in the mid-teens.

On Thursday it will still be quite cold with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures again in the mid-teens.

The forecast focus then is on a possible lake-effect snow event for late Friday into Saturday as temperatures climb into the 20s. It is far too early to pinpoint exactly where or how much snow would fall in this case, but the potential exists once again for a disruptive snowfall somewhere in our area due to the lake effect.