Suburban woman arrested weeks after Chicago shooting, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old Park Forest woman was arrested nearly a month after a man was shot in Chicago. Police say the shooting happened Dec. 23 on the city’s South Side during an argument. The victim was a 20-year-old man.



A suburban woman has been charged a month after allegedly shooting a man during an argument on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said 26-year-old Diamond Freeman, of Park Forest, was arrested on Wednesday with help from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

She is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery involving a firearm.

Diamond Freeman | CPD

Freeman is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man on Dec. 23 in the 2400 block of East 106th Street in the South Deering neighborhood.

According to police, the man was walking outside when he became involved in an argument and Freeman pulled out a gun and shot him once in the left arm and once in the right leg. She then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

Freeman is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.