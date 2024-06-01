Chicago concealed carry holder scares off armed carjackers in Irving Park

A concealed carry holder scared off a group of armed carjackers when he opened fire on Chicago's northwest side early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of N. Spaulding Avenue, which is located in the Irving Park neighborhood.

According to police, the 34-year-old male victim was walking to his vehicle when a black sedan pulled up and three unknown offenders got out with handguns while demanding the victim's vehicle.

The victim then pulled out his legal firearm and began shooting, police said. The offenders ran back to their sedan and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and nobody is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Hours earlier, a concealed carry holder – also on the city's northwest side – shot three suspects who attacked him.