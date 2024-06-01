Chicago concealed carry holder shoots 3 men who attacked him in Belmont Cragin: police

Four people are in critical condition, including three who were shot, after a concealed carry holder pulled a gun during an altercation on Chicago's northwest side late Friday night.

The incident occurred around 11:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of W. Wrightwood Avenue, which is located in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

According to police, a 43-year-old male victim was in front of his home when a verbal altercation broke out between him and three other men he knew. The men began attacking the victim, at which point he pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A 29-year-old man was struck five times in the torso and transported to Mt. Sinai hospital in critical condition, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Masonic hospital in critical. A 55-year-old man was struck in the neck and also taken to Masonic in critical condition.

Additionally, the victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body and was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical.

Police also noted that the victim was a concealed carry holder and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.