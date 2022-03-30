Chicago considering bid to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Chicago is considering a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Tarrah Cooper Wright, Communications Strategists and CEO of Rise Strategy Group, says Chicago has a track record of hosting large-scale events, and is equipped with leadership to host a successful convention.

"As the DNC begins planning for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is considering a bid to be host city. From previous Democratic Conventions to the NATO Summit and annual large-scale events like the Air & Water Show, Chicago has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success," said Wright.

Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Tammy Duckworth are leading the response to the request for proposal.

Additionally, Rep. Robin Kelly, Sen. Dick Durbin and state party leaders are also supporting the bid.