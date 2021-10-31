Chicago cop charged after allegedly shooting at carjackers while off-duty

A Chicago police officer is facing a felony charge after allegedly shooting at a group of carjackers in suburban Evergreen Park.

The off-duty officer, identified as 58-year-old Oneta Sampson Carney, is charged with a single count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the suspects stole the officers' personal vehicle while she and her husband were loading groceries in a Sam’s Club parking lot.

The suspects, one man and five juveniles, were arrested after later being involved in a car crash.

