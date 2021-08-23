Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. improving, moving to rehab facility

The Chicago cop critically injured in the same shooting that killed Officer Ella French is improving and moving to a rehab facility.

"It will be decided by my son and his ability to do what he's going to do. I know he is going to fight like hell to be with his son and everything," said Carlos Yanez Sr., the father of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

Yanez Sr. is promising to do everything he can to help his son recover.

Yanez Sr. was also a Chicago cop, spending 25 years on the force.

On Monday, FOX 32 talked with Yanez Sr. At his home about his son who was shot twice in the head during a traffic stop in West Englewood two weeks ago. It was the same shooting that claimed the life of his partner, Officer Ella French.

His dad says Yanez Jr. is able to talk a little bit, but for now remains partially paralyzed.

His spirits have been good, especially after he was able to spend time with his 2-year-old son, Carlos Yanez III, at his hospital bed on Friday.

Yanez Sr. says he actually spoke to his son and Officer French on the phone shortly before they were shot.

"So he puts her on. 'Hello. Nice to meet you. Be safe out there.' Puts my son back on. ‘Ok dad, I love you. I love you son.’ Twenty minutes later I got the call from my daughter that he'd been shot," Yanez Sr. said.

He says his family wants to express their gratitude to both the Chicago police officers and officers from around the country, and the public, who attended Officer Ella French's funeral last week and also showed support to the family of Officer Yanez Jr.