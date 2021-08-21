Chicago Police Officer Ella French laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery

article

Chicago Police Officer Ella French was laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside on Saturday.

French, 29, was the first Chicago Police Officer killed in the line of duty in 2021. Last year, 79 officers were shot or shot at while in the line of duty.

Emonte Morgan, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting French during a traffic stop. He's also been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer for allegedly shooting French's partner, and possessing/using a firearm as a felon. His brother Eric Morgan, 22, has been charged with possessing/using a firearm as a felon and obstructing justice.

More than two dozen Chicago police officers turned their backs when greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot late Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where Ella French’s partner remains in critical condition. Asked to address the officers' protest, Lightfoot lamented that "we are living in a time where people don’t respect each other."

