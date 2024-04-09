Chicago cop relieved of police powers, accused of sexual misconduct in 2023 Goose Island incident

article

A Chicago police officer is accused of sexual misconduct in an incident that occurred in Goose Island last year.

Stephan Shaw, 32, has been charged with two felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct and one felony count of official misconduct/forbidden act.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 22, 2023, in the 1100 block of North Larrabee.

Shaw has been relieved of his police powers. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.