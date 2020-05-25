Chicago cop struck by car during Woodlawn traffic stop

article

A Chicago police officer was hurt after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The female officer tried to grab documentation from a female driver about 2:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue when the driver sped off and struck the officer, Chicago police said.

She was taken to a hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been reported.