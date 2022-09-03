Chicago cop struck by car while attempting to conduct traffic stop on West Side

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to make a traffic stop Friday night in East Garfield Park.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway.

After the officers exited their vehicle, the driver of a black sedan struck an officer with the vehicle and sped off on Homan Avenue.

The officer sustained minor abrasions to his left elbow and right leg.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.