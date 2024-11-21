Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's COPA releases video of Near West Side police shooting from 2022

By Nic Flosi
Published  November 21, 2024 4:15pm CST
Near West Side
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. The below video contains graphic content and language.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage showing the shooting of a man by Chicago police on the city’s Near West Side.

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released video footage showing the shooting of a man by Chicago police on the city’s Near West Side.

The incident, which occurred on Aug. 12, 2022, began when officers monitoring a POD camera reportedly observed the suspect holding a firearm.

Officers then conducted an investigatory stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Adams Street at about 3:12 p.m.

During the stop, video footage shows police pulling up on the vehicle, where an officer reportedly observed the suspect inside with a firearm. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and police recovered a handgun at the scene. 

The release of bodycam and surveillance footage comes after the criminal case concluded, according to COPA.