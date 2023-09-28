Chicago cops acquitted in 2022 Pilsen shooting that critically wounded man

Two Chicago police officers charged in connection to an on-duty shooting in July 2022 in Pilsen that left two people wounded, one of them critically, have been found not guilty on all counts, a judge announced Thursday.

Officer Ruben Reynoso and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. They faced a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The officers were accused of lying about being fired upon first. Their "claims were contradicted by videotaped evidence," which shows they actually fired first, Foxx said last year at a news conference.

Reynoso had been on the job since 2003, and Liakopoulos since 2001, Foxx had said. Both were assigned to the Major Accidents Unit at the time of the summer shooting.

At the time of the shooting, both officers were in plainclothes and riding in an unmarked squad car when they stopped to investigate a group of people in the 1000 block of West 18th Street around 7 a.m., a source told the Sun-Times.

Gunfire erupted and Miguel Medina, 23, was shot in the back and thigh. Foxx said he was not in possession of a firearm. "The officers did not have provocation or justification to shoot the unarmed victim," she said "Evidence does not support use of deadly force."

Another person on the street returned fire, Foxx said, but none of the officers were hit.

Christopher Liakopoulos (left) and Ruben Reynoso (right) are both facing felony charges in connection to an on-duty shooting in Pilsen.

"Miguel Medina was not committing any crimes or breaking any laws," attorney Gregory Kulis said in a statement. "Miguel Medina walked away. At that time, it is believed that Chicago Police Officer Christopher Liakopoulos started firing at the individuals, including Miguel Medina."

Medina said he was walking to a friend’s apartment the morning of the shooting and wasn’t holding anything in his hands when he was shot. Medina said he was angry and that the city "really has to do a better job of hiring the officers they put out there."

"It makes me feel mad," he said. "I understand there’s good cops out there, but there’s bad cops out there, too."

Then-Police Supt. David Brown initially said the officers approached a group of four masked people around 7 a.m. outside a store. When the officers identified themselves, a gunman in the group "immediately" started firing at them in their squad car, Brown said.

A 35-year-old "innocent bystander" in the area suffered a graze wound to his leg, Brown said at the time, adding it was unclear if the man was struck by a bullet fired by police or the individual in the group the officers approached.

Both Reynoso and Liakopoulos had been relieved of their official duties before surrendering themselves at a police station, Foxx said.

"We do not celebrate in the charging of police," Foxx had said, adding that her office supports the "hardworking men and women" of the police force.

"But we cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence even by the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect out community," she said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.