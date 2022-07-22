Chicago police trade shots with gunman in Pilsen

Chicago police got into a shootout with a gunman Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Shots were fired at police and officers returned fire around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Morgan Street.

No police officers were injured in the shooting, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern.

Police have not described the nature of the shooting.

Several evidence markers scattered the scene as 18th Street was closed between Carpenter and Morgan streets for the investigation.

Area Three detectives are interviewing three persons of interest.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.