Chicago cops hit by getaway car during arrest in Streeterville

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Streeterville
CHICAGO - New video shows two Chicago police officers being hit by a getaway car during an arrest in Streeterville.

It happened Saturday morning in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The video from a passerby shows the officers stopped a car believed to be linked to a burglary. When officers arrested the driver, police say a passenger snuck into the driver's seat, hitting the two officers while speeding off.

Police are still looking for that car. The investigation is ongoing.