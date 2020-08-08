Chicago cops trying to raise $50k for shooting victim's education

article

Two Chicago Police detectives are going above and beyond for a shooting victim.

Tavon Tanner was shot on this day four years ago.

He was just 10-years-old and underwent numerous surgeries and months of hospitalization.

Today, he is well and preparing for his freshmen year at Saint Patrick High School.

Detectives Patrick Munyon and Kevin Lynn worked Tavon's case.

They have also launched a GoFundMe to help pay for his private school education.

The goal is to raise $50,000.