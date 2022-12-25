Chicago cop witnesses double shooting in Englewood, fires shots at gunman, suspected accomplices: police

Chicago police officers who were on patrol witnessed a double shooting Saturday night in Englewood and fired back at the suspects before they fled.

Police say the officers were driving a marked squad car around 7:08 p.m. when they saw three offenders in a Toyota Corolla in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street. One of the occupants got out and began shooting at another car.

A 54-year-old man and 17-year-old boy inside a Nissan Rogue were struck by the gunfire. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds in unknown condition.

One officer fired shots in the direction of the offenders.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A weapon was recovered on scene. The offenders fled and no one is in custody.

The offending vehicle was recovered in the 7th District unoccupied. Area One detectives are investigating.

Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

This incident remains under investigation.